India says Ukraine requested additional medicines, medical equipment

April 12, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 10:20 am IST

Ukraine has requested India for additional medicines and medical equipment, the South Asian country's Foreign Ministry said on April 12, 2023.

The request came during the three-day visit to India by Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova when she met the junior Foreign Minister, Meenakshi Lekhi, a statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies," the statement said.

India also said it has assured of providing enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to reiterate what Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year, “Today’s era is not of war.”

She tweeted, “Not a time for War - PM @narendramodi. Pleased to meet Ukrainian First Dy FM @EmineDzheppar. Exchanged views on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. Cultural ties and women empowerment also figured in the discussion. Ukraine was assured of enhanced humanitarian assistance.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Dzhaparova also tweeted to thank Ms. Lekhi after their meeting on April 11. She tweeted, “Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine’s efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India”

The visit by Ms. Dzhaparova is the first such outreach by the Government of Ukraine since the launch of the so-called “special military operation” by the Russian forces on February 24, 2022. President Zelenskyy, who met PM Modi on the sidelines of the COP-26 meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, has spoken to the latter on several occasions since the beginning of the war but Ukraine had not sent any senior official before this.

Ms. Dzhaparova’s visit to India is the first from Ukraine after Russia began its invasion of the East European country on February 24 last year.

Ms. Dzhaparova arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit on April 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)