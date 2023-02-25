ADVERTISEMENT

India says most G20 members condemn Ukraine war

February 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

India said the statement condemning Russia’s war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China.

Reuters

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a media briefing after the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru on February 25, 2023. YouTube/@g20orgindia

G20 chair India on February 25 said most members of the bloc “strongly condemned” the war in Ukraine and reiterated their positions demanding Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine.

In a statement at the end of financial leaders’ meet in Bengaluru, India said the statement condemning Russia’s war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China.

India stuck to the language used in the G20 leaders’ declaration in Bali in 2022 on the conflict, adding that it recognised that the bloc was not the forum to resolve security issues, while acknowledging that such issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the statement said.

