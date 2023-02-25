HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India says most G20 members condemn Ukraine war

India said the statement condemning Russia’s war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China.

February 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a media briefing after the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru on February 25, 2023. YouTube/@g20orgindia

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a media briefing after the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru on February 25, 2023. YouTube/@g20orgindia

G20 chair India on February 25 said most members of the bloc “strongly condemned” the war in Ukraine and reiterated their positions demanding Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine.

In a statement at the end of financial leaders’ meet in Bengaluru, India said the statement condemning Russia’s war was endorsed by all members except Russia and China.

India stuck to the language used in the G20 leaders’ declaration in Bali in 2022 on the conflict, adding that it recognised that the bloc was not the forum to resolve security issues, while acknowledging that such issues can have significant consequences for the global economy.

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war," the statement said.

Related Topics

G20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.