India says Canada blocked Australian media outlet for reporting Jaishankar's presser

Updated - November 07, 2024 07:21 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the Canadian action of blocking the social media handles and certain pages of Australia Today smacked of hypocrisy towards freedom of speech

PTI

External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the weekly media briefing in Delhi on November 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

India on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said Canada blocked an Australian media outlet hours after it broadcast the press conference of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the Canadian action of blocking the social media handles and certain pages of Australia Today smacked of hypocrisy towards freedom of speech.

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Albanese, discusses ties

“We understand that the social media handles, pages of this particular outlet, which are important diaspora outlets, have been blocked and are not available for viewers in Canada. This happened just an hour or few hours after this particular handle carried the press conference of EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar with Penny Wong,” Mr. Jaiswal said in response to a question at the weekly media briefing.

"We were surprised. It looks strange to us. But nonetheless, what I say is that these are actions which yet again highlight the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech," the External Affairs Ministry spokesman said.

Explained | On India-Canada diplomatic relations

He said Mr. Jaishankar, in his media interactions in Australia, had spoken about the allegations levelled against India by Canada without sharing any specific evidence.

"You would have seen that the External Affairs Minister, in his media engagements, spoke about three things. One was Canada making allegations and a pattern has developed without any specific evidence," he said.

Indian Consulate cancels camps after Canada conveys inability to provide minimum security protection

The spokesperson said the second thing he highlighted was surveillance of Indian diplomats happening in Canada, which he termed as unacceptable.

“The third thing which he highlighted was the political space which has been given in Canada to anti-India elements. So you can draw your conclusions from that, why the Australia Today channel was blocked by Canada,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

