India, Saudi Arabia begin maiden naval exercise

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021 16:49 IST

“The sea phase of the exercise began on Thursday,” a Navy officer said.

Maiden bilateral naval exercise ‘AL – Mohed AL – Hindi’ between India and Saudi Arabia got under way on Thursday, the Navy said.

“The sea phase of the exercise began on Thursday,” a Navy officer said. The Indian Navy’s visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was set rolling with the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Rear Adm Ajay Kochhar, visiting the Fleet Cdr of Royal Saudi Navy’s Eastern Fleet, Rear Adm Majid Al Qahtani, on August 10, a Navy statement said.

“On the operational front, gearing up for the maiden bilateral exercise ‘AL – Mohed AL – Hindi’, the Indian Navy team met with counterparts of the Royal Saudi Navy for a co-ordinating conference at King Abdulaziz Naval base in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia,” the Navy said.

Advertising

Advertising

For deeper understanding of each other’s operational practices, lectures by subject matter experts from both navies were also held, the statement added.