India, Russia have taken extra care to look after each other's interests: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during an interaction with the Indian community in Singapore, said India should look at its relationship with Russia, or any other country, from its perspective

March 24, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Singapore

PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with the Indian community in Singapore. Photo: Screenshot from video posted on X (formerly Twitter)/@DrSJaishankar

Russia is a country with which India has always had a positive relationship and both countries have taken extra care to look after each other's interests, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on March 24, as he dismissed the notion that Moscow is drifting towards China.

Interacting with the Indian community in Singapore, Mr. Jaishankar said India should look at its relationship with Russia or any other country from its perspective.

"So, tell me has Russia helped us or harmed us? Has Russia at crucial moments contributed or obstructed? Going ahead, are there gains to be made from Russia or is it only damages which will come out?" he asked.

Pakistan using terror as part of statecraft, says Jaishankar

“So, if I do my calculations from my perspective and my experiences, I will get the answer. And the answer in this case is that Russia is a country with which we have always had a positive relationship,” he said.

"Both India and Russia have taken that extra care to look after each other's interests. So, I think we should have that confidence as we go forward," he said while answering a question.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Modi calls Putin, Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine situation

On a question on the U.S. presidential election in November and India's equation with the country after that, Mr. Jaishankar said, "I prefer to be patient."

Mr. Jaishankar said he is confident that India can get along with whoever is President of the U.S.

Mr. Jaishankar is in Singapore on a three-day visit from March 23.

