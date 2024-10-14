India-Russia discuss training of Indian sailors for polar navigation

The India-Russia working group on cooperation in the Northern Sea Route (NSR) held the first meeting last week and discussed targets for Indian-Russian cargo transit, possible training of Indian sailors for polar navigation and development of joint projects in Arctic shipbuilding, Rosatom state corporation of Russia said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

“The working group also drafted a memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation for the development of cooperation in cargo shipping in the waters of the NSR,” Rosatom said in a statement. In 2018, the Russian government appointed Rosatom the infrastructure operator of the NSR.

The NSR is the shortest shipping route connecting the western part of Eurasia and the Asia-Pacific region, made possible due to the melting icecaps. “One of Rosatom’s strategic goals is to make the NSR an effective shipping artery connecting Europe, Russia and the Asia-Pacific region. Ongoing is the preparation of a federal project to develop the Great Northern Sea Route – a transport corridor from St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad to Vladivostok,” the statement said.

As India scaled up investments in Russia’s Far East, cooperation on NSR figured in the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Moscow in July. Both sides shared approaches on building a “new architecture of stable and efficient transport corridors,” including for the purpose of “implementing the idea of a greater Eurasian space.” In this context, the sides expressed readiness to actively work to expand logistics links with an emphasis on increasing the capacity of infrastructure, including for implementation of the Chennai-Vladivostok (Eastern Maritime) Corridor and the International North-South Transport Corridor, as well as using the potential of the NSR, the joint statement said.

In addition to intensify the use of International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) route in order to reduce the time and cost of cargo transportation, the statement added, “The sides support cooperation in developing shipping between Russia and India via the Northern Sea Route. For this purpose, they expressed readiness to establish a joint working body within the IRIGC-TEC for cooperation on the Northern Sea Route.”

The Indian side in the working group was represented by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary in the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Vladimir Panov, Rosatom special representative for the Arctic Development, Deputy Chairman of the State Commission for the Arctic development, represented the Russian side.

To expand this freight corridor, Rosatom said it is implementing regular cargo services, building new nuclear icebreakers and updating the infrastructure. By end-2023, international cargo transit along the NSR exceeded two million tonnes. From January 1 to June 30, 2024, nuclear-powered icebreakers supported 438 vessel calls (in comparison, there were 435 in the same period of 2023), and the total gross tonnage amounted to 50.4 million tons (in comparison, it was 48.6 tons in the same period of 2023).

