India, Russia discuss space cooperation

India and Russia on Friday explored the “possibilities for production of space systems in India” during the discussions between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the visiting Director General of Russia’s space agency ROSCOSMOS and former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

“Cooperation in futuristic technologies, including new space systems, rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology were also discussed,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The discussions covered all aspects of India-Russia space cooperation.

Strategic approach

Both sides will take a strategic approach to “elevate bilateral cooperation to the next level keeping in mind the privileged partnership and India’s priorities such as Make in India programme,” the MEA said.

There has been an increase in exchanges between the two space agencies as India rushes to finalise the details of the Gaganyaan Mission, which will carry Indian astronaut to space in 2022, to coincide with the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence.

Russia has promised all assistance for India’s human space flight mission Gaganyaan, the statement said and added, “In addition, the Russian side stated that they would like to see India participate in the International Space Station, and offered its full support for this purpose.”