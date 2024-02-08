India, Russia agree to strengthen bilateral nuclear cooperation

February 08, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

India and Russia have signed a protocol on amendments to the 2008 intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in construction of additional nuclear reactors in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project site and in construction of Russia-designed nuclear power plants at new sites in India.

Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Corporation, and Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India, Secretary of Department for Atomic Energy of the Government of India, signed in the agreement on Thursday during their visit to KKNPP site where the Russian nuclear energy agency has built 2 X 1,000 MWe VVER nuclear reactors and is constructing four more reactors with similar capacity.

During the two-day visit, the Russian delegation inspected the power units being constructed as the second and third stages of the KKNPP i.e., the construction of reactors 3 to 6 and discussed the long-term cooperation agenda.

As a result of the negotiations, a significant document was signed under the joint Russian-Indian project, namely a protocol to the intergovernmental agreement on the construction of power units of the second and third stages of the Kudankulam NPP as of 2008.

“India is our strategic partner. The Russian-Indian nuclear cooperation lies deep in the first intergovernmental documents on the Indian nuclear power projects of Russian design that were signed back in the 80s of the last century. The end of last year was marked by a wonderful joint 10-year anniversary of the KKNPP unit 1 being connected to the power grid of the Republic of India. Our work continues as part of joint projects in various areas of the nuclear energy use and we are optimistic about the further development of our cooperation,” Mr. Alexey Likhachev said.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov was present during the negotiations between Mr. Alexey Likhachev and Mr. Mohanty.

Chairman and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Bhuvan Chandra Pathak was present.

