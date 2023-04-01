India-Romania pact on defence to help promote cooperation, says senion Romanian official Simona Cojocaru

April 01, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

The defence cooperation agreement signed between India and Romania earlier this week will enhance collaboration through the exchange of expertise and knowledge on subjects of mutual interest including co-development and co-production of military hardware, said State Secretary and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations of Romania, Simona Cojocaru.

“The agreement will promote cooperation in the field of defence between our states. Furthermore, this agreement will open up enormous opportunities in sectors like defence medicine, scientifical research, cyber defence, technology and research and development,” Ms. Cojocaru said in written response to questions from The Hindu on her visit earlier this week.

Deepening ties

During her visit, she held discussions with her Indian counterpart Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane. On this she said the talks covered a wide gamut of issues including the “security situation in the Black Sea region and in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation in the multilateral framework”. “We have also discussed about the perspectives for the development of bilateral cooperation on matters of interest such as the exchange of experience in cyber defence, training and education, communications and informatics, military medicine, scientific research in the field of defence policy and military history, as well as in the technical-military field.”

Ms. Cojocaru said that “India represents an important partner for Romania in the Indo-Pacific region” and the EU Indo-Pacific strategy represents an opportunity to advance the cooperation between the EU and India. She said the road map to 2025 of the ‘EU-India Strategic Partnership’ and the commitments taken at the EU-India Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 provide the right framework to take EU-India cooperation forward and promote regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Excerpts from her written interview to The Hindu: