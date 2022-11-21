India rising like a plateau where no section is left behind: V-P Dhankhar

November 21, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Doha

India's rise is not pyramidical and it is growing as a plateau where no section is left behind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Monday, asserting that no one can be allowed to spoil and sully the country's growth trajectory.

Addressing the Indian community in Doha, he said the government believes in the welfare of all and that is "our thought process".

Mr. Dhankhar, who is in Doha for a two-day visit at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022, said that things have become easy today in India as there is more governance and less government.

The government, Mr. Dhankhar said, believes in inclusive growth.

India's rise, he said, is not pyramidical. "We are rising as a plateau," he said, adding that no section is left behind.

The Vice-President asserted that we cannot allow anyone to "spoil and sully" India's growth trajectory.

Referring to the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, the Vice-President said it has given a message and now a tribal woman in Rashtrapati Bhavan is setting the highest standards.

According to Mr. Dhankhar, her election to the post of the President is the "biggest example of women's empowerment." Small changes, he felt, make a big difference.

From the sanitation drive to toilets for every household and piped water for rural areas are fine examples of how assessment of development is down minutely, he added.

Addressing the gathering, he lauded their role in deepening the links between India and Qatar and said every Indian has contributed to the country's growth story and the country was proud of the Indian diaspora.

"We recognise your contribution ... you are our ambassadors," he told the gathering.

Mr. Dhankhar said when he congratulated the Emir of Qatar for the infrastructure created in the Gulf Kingdom, he pointed to the Indian human resource.

Mr. Dhankhar pointed out that there are over eight lakh Indians working in the region.

According to the Vice-President's Secretariat, Mr. Dhankhar was also deeply impressed with his visit to the National Museum of Qatar.

"It has captured the rich history and culture of Qatar and its people very elegantly".

Mr. Dhankhar said he was delighted to see the presentation of the historical connection between the people of India and Qatar.

"This museum serves as a window to understand the deep-rooted bonds between our two cultures".

On Sunday, Mr. Dhankhar met several world leaders, including U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the FIFA World Cup here in Qatar.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with a multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, and education, among others, the MEA statement said.

Qatar plays an important partner in India's energy security and India participates in the Gulf nation's food security.

India and Qatar will be celebrating 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year.