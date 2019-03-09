India ‘reviewing’ Pak request for opening an air route

India is "reviewing" Pakistan's request to open an air route from Mumbai to Karachi and northwards for flights towards Europe, a senior official of the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Saturday.

It has been more than ten days since Pakistan shut its airspace for civilian flights following military tensions.

It is reliably learnt that following international pressure Pakistan also sought permission to open another east-bound route from Karachi, to enter India near Ahmedabad, via Muscat (for flights towards South East Asia and beyond). India, however, rejected this proposal as there was no reciprocal permission for traffic exiting the country in the opposite direction.

"Pakistan says it attempted to open one eastbound and one westbound transiting airway through Pakistani airspace between the Muscat and Mumbai FIRs (Notam A0258/19), but reciprocal connectivity was denied by Mumbai FIR (Notam A0357/19)," according to Flightradar on Twitter.