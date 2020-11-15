India reports under 50K new daily COVID-19 cases since 8 days; active caseload contracts further

There are 4,79,216 active cases of coronavirus as on date which comprise 5.44% of the total cases.

India has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the eighth continuous day, a trend which assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 41,100 persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, while 42,156 people recuperated during the same period, leading to a further contraction of the active caseload.

Last time the daily new cases crossed the 50K threshold was on November 7.

“Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers,” the ministry said in a statement.

Fifteen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than India (6,387).

New recoveries outnumbering new cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to 93.09 %. The total recovered cases stand at 82,05,728 which exceed active cases by 77,26,512.

The ministry said that 79.91 % of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs.

With 7,117 people recovering from COVID-19, Delhi saw the most number of recoveries. Kerala registered 6,793 daily recoveries, while West Bengal reported 4,479 new recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 82.87 % of the new cases of coronavirus infection.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new infections in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the 447 fatalities that have been reported in a day, 85.01 % are from 10 states and UTs, with 23.5 % of new fatalities reported from Maharashtra which reported 105 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 96 and 53 new deaths, respectively.

Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average of 94, the ministry said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.