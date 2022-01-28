India reports over 2.24 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 837 deaths on January 28, 2022

Number of mortalities higher than last week’s average.

The country recorded 2,24,542 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total number of infections have crossed 4.07 crore.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. on Friday. However, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 54,537 infections on Friday, followed by Karnataka (31,198) and Tamil Nadu (26,533).

On Friday, 837 new deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities since the onset of the pandemic has crossed the 4.93 lakh mark.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 352 new fatalities (339 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (103) and Karnataka (50).

On Thursday, 15.8 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Friday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 14.2%.

As of Thursday, 92.1% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 68.8% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 60.7% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 93,84,62,828 first doses, 70,09,01,469 second doses, and 1,05,31,635 booster doses have been administered across India.

Andhra Pradesh reported 12 deaths due to COVID-19 and 12,561 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,591 and 22,45,713 respectively and the number of active cases reached 1,13,300. As many as 21,17,822 patients have recovered. The government has conducted 3,23,65,775 tests till date. 1,13,300 are active cases.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,211 fresh cases in the past day. Prakasam and Guntur recorded 869 and 1625 new infections respectively.

Three deaths in Visakhapatnam, two deaths each in Kurnool and Nellore, one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts were reported.

Gujarat recorded 12,131 new cases and 30 deaths. Active cases stood at 1,07,915 out of which 297 patients were on ventilator support.

In Assam, 3,677 new cases were detected out of 44,389 tests. The positivity rate stood at 8.28%, down from 9.85% on January 26. 20 new deaths were recorded. The total deaths attributed to COVID-19 since January 1, 2022, stood at 214. The recovery rate is 93.95%, up from 93.79% on January 26. Kamrup (Metro) district, mostly comprising Guwahati, recorded the highest caseload of 768.