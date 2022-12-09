India reports nil COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours

December 09, 2022 10:24 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - New Delhi

About 249 fresh coronavirus infections were reported on December 9, 2022.

PTI

A medic take swab sample of a girl for COVID-19 RT-PCR test at ISBT Agra, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India recorded 249 fresh coronavirus infections on Friday, December 9, 2022, while the number of active cases declined further to 4,228, according to Union Health Ministry data.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4,46,74,439. The death toll has climbed to 5,30,653 with six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the Health Ministry website.

A decrease of 16 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,39,558, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 219.96 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

