India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases

April 13, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST - New Delhi

India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on April 13, 2023, showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on April 12.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42% while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02%. The active cases now constitute 0.10% of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%, according to the Health Ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

