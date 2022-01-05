COVID-19 | India reports its first death due to Omicron in Rajasthan

New Delhi

05 January 2022 17:49 IST

Death of elderly person with comorbidities reported from Rajasthan, says Union Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday confirmed the first death linked to the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, in the country.

Also read: New coronavirus variant 'IHU' identified in France

Joint secretary of the Ministry Lav Aggarwal said the death of an elderly person with comorbidities, including diabetes, had been reported from Rajasthan and that this was “technically” a Omicron-related death.

Advertising

Advertising

Amid this development, the country has reported a 6.3 times increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last eight days. The Health Ministry stated that the spread was a matter of concern. The case positivity had risen from 0.79 % on December 29 to 5.03% on January 5, it noted.

Editorial | Prepare for the worst: On Omicron response

So far, 65.9% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated, it pointed out.

At the weekly Health Ministry press conference, ICMR head Dr. Balram Bhargava said Omicron was now the predominant circulating strain in cities, and all mass gatherings should be avoided.

On the booster or precautionary dose the Ministry said people would receive the same vaccine as the previous two doses.