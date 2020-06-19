India reports highest single-day spike of over 13,000 cases

19 June 2020 10:19 IST

A record single-day jump of 13,586 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 3,80,532 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 13,586 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Data collected from State Health department, however, showed the number of cases as 3,80,930, with a jump of 13,769 cases.

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases, according to the updated official figure at 8 am. The recovery rate stood at 53.81%.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of cases — 1,20,507, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.