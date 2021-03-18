India reports highest single day COVID spike in 24 hours this year

NEW DELHI

18 March 2021 10:47 IST

India, on Thursday, reported its highest single day spike, this year, in new COVID cases with 35,871 cases and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

It has reported 17,741 recoveries during this period. The country has so far reported total of 1,14,74,605 cases, 1,10,63,025 recoveries and a death toll of 1,59,216. It has an active case load of 2,52,364 cases while total vaccination done till 7 a.m. on March 18 is 3,71,43,255.

Advertising

Advertising