India reports four more cases of mutant COVID virus taking total to 29

Health worker taking coronavirus sample test to travellers return to Chennai from U.K. File   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India has reported four new cases of the mutant COVID virus taking the total number to 29, according to data released by Health Ministry on Friday.

The Health Ministry added that now a priority list of health workers have been created and will be uploaded on COVID platform in preparation for the COVID vaccination.

“To ensure that the vaccination process is done well, after the training over 2,000 master trainers at the national level, training is underway at State and district level, in over 700 districts,” added the Ministry.

Coronavirus
