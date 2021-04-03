India reports 86,184 new COVID cases, 471 deaths in 24 hours

NEW DELHI

03 April 2021 22:51 IST

Steep rise in Maharashtra, T.N., U.P., Punjab, Delhi.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, India reported 86,184 new COVID cases, 471 new deaths and 58,523 fresh recoveries, with an active case load of 6,82,202 patients.

The figures does not include data from Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jharkhand and Ladakh U.T. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in their daily COVID cases and over 80% of the new cases on Saturday were reported from these seven States.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra recorded 49,447 new cases, followed by Karnataka with 4,373 and Delhi with 3,567 new cases on Saturday. India’s total active caseload has reached 6,82,202 of which Maharashtra accounts for nearly 59% cases.

“In the last two months (February 3 to April 3) Maharashtra has shown a nine-fold jump — the maximum increase in the number of active cases during this period — while in percentage terms, Punjab has reported the maximum increase in active cases,” a statement released by the Health Ministry on Saturday morning said.

India’s cumulative recoveries stood at 1,16,25,586 with 58,523 recoveries registered on Saturday.

Giving the vaccination figures, the Ministry said the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 7.3 crore mark currently; 7,30,54,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 11,53,614 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.

These include 89,32,642 Health Care Workers (HCW) (first dose), 52,96,666 HCWs (second dose), 95,71,610 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (first dose) and 39,92,094 FLWs (second dose) and 4,45,77,337 (first Dose) and 6,83,946 (second dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

The cumulative vaccination figure includes over 6 crore (6,30,81,589) first doses, while the second dose numbers are also nearing the one crore mark (99,72,706).