India reports 46,951 new COVID cases

NEW DELHI

22 March 2021 17:36 IST

3,000 more cases and 212 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Monday reported 46,951 new COVID cases — highest single-day jump since November 7 last year — and an addition of over 3,000 new COVID cases as compared to Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The continued surge over the past week has seen a jump of over 60% in new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 212 deaths were recorded, the highest since January 9 when 228 deaths were reported in a single day.

Advertising

Advertising

India currently has a total caseload of 1,16,46,081, total recoveries of 1,11,51,468 cases and active case load of 3,34,646. The country’s cumulative death toll stands at 1,59,967 currently.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in new cases. Of the 46,951 new cases registered in the last 24 hours 84.49% are reported from six States — Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 30,535 (65.03%). This is followed by Punjab with 2,644 while Kerala reported 1,875 new cases. According to the Ministry eight States — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana — are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 3,34,646 and the present active caseload now stands at 2.87% of the country’s total positive cases. Eight States/UTs — Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab, Puducherry, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana — have a weekly positivity rate more than the national average of 3.70%. India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,51,468 with 21,180 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 212 COVID deaths in the last 24 hours six states account for 85.85%. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (99). Punjab follows with 44 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.37% and is continuously declining from 1.75 % in September last. Fourteen States/UTs including Assam, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland and Mizoram have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours.