India reports 4,282 new COVID-19 cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data

May 01, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of a healthcare worker collecting a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, on April 15, 2023.

File photo of a healthcare worker collecting a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, on April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The country on May 1 reported 4,282 coronavirus infections, while the number of active cases dropped by over 1,750 to stand at 47,246, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 more fatalities, which includes six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

On Sunday, India had reported 5,874 cases of COVID-19, while the number of active ones was 49,015.

The daily positivity rate recorded on Monday was 4.92 % while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4 %.

The total tally of pandemic cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,49,671). The active cases now constitute 0.11% of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,43,70,878 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. 

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

