India reports 4,270 new COVID-19 cases

June 05, 2022 20:11 IST

The active cases stand at 24,052, while 15 people have died in the last 24 hours

India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours to 8 a.m. on Sunday, while the daily positivity rate rose above 1% after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

It is the second time in four days that the tally is crossing the 4,000-mark. On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally crossed that figure with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections.

The active cases rose to 24,052, an increase of 1,636 cases in the 24 hours, and the death toll climbed to 5,24,692 with 15 fresh fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73%, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 1.03% and the weekly positivity rate 0.84%. On May 1, the daily positivity rate was 1.07%.

The case fatality rate was 1.22%.

The 15 new fatalities include 13 from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The second round of the door-to-door campaign to accelerate the pace and coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 1. It is a two-month-long programme.

The Union Health Ministry has asked States and Union Territories to focus on vaccinating all those due for the second dose and those aged 60 and above eligible for precaution shot during the door-to-door activity.

