India reports 3.33 lakh new COVID-19 cases on January 21, 2022

Active cases crossed the 20.18-lakh mark; total number of infections at 3.88 crore.

The country recorded 3,33,238 new COVID-19 cases on January 21, a 24% increase compared to a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.88 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 20.18 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 9.30 p.m. on January 21. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Maharashtra recorded 48,270 infections on January 21, followed by Karnataka (48,049) and Kerala (41,668).

On January 21, 470 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,88,899.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 106 fatalities, followed by Maharashtrai (52) and Delhi recorded 38deaths.

On January 20, 19.35 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on January 21), the highest on a single-day in the ongoing wave. The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 17.21%. As of January 20, 90.9% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 66.5% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 54.7% of the population have received their first dose.

Altogether, 92,61,62,594 first doses, 67,80,50,628 second doses, and 71,46,660 booster doses have been administered across India.

Gujarat records 21225 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, taking the active cases to 116843 out of which 172 patients on ventilator support.

On January 21, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting in which it’s been decided to extend the night curfew in major cities as well as towns in the state.

Accordingly, night curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be in place till January 29.

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s Revenue and Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi also tested COVID-19 positive on January 21. Earlier, two other ministers also tested infected and are home quarantined.

Telangana logged 4416 new SARS-CoV2 cases by 5.30 p.m. on January 21, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health.

The state tested 120,243 samples and results of 8597 samples are awaited. The total number of cases under treatment and isolation has surged to 29,127. Two persons succumbed to the disease taking the total toll to 4,069 from the beginning of the pandemic three years back. As many as 1,920 persons recovered.

Out of the 4,416 new cases, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded 1,670 cases, Medchal-Malkajgiri 417 cases and Rangareddy 301 cases.

Among the rural districts, Hanamkonda recorded 178 cases, Khammam 117 cases and Mahbubnagar 99 cases.

The number of COVID-19 patients under treatment has also gone up with 22,299 occupying regular beds, 714 patients occupying ICU beds and 1214 patients on oxygen support till January 21 evening.