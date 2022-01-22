India reports 3,30,836 new COVID-19 cases, 512 deaths on January 22, 2022

Chennai

22 January 2022 22:17 IST

Kerala reported the most deaths with 132 fatalities (62 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (48) and Delhi recorded 45 deaths.

The country recorded 3,30,836 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 23.6% increase compared to a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.89 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 21.1 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Saturday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Maharashtra recorded 46,393 infections on Saturday, followed by Kerala (45,136) and Karnataka (42,470).

Advertising

Advertising

On Saturday, 512 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,88,923

Kerala reported the most deaths with 132 fatalities (62 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (48) and Delhi recorded 45 deaths.

On Friday, 19.6 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Saturday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 16.8%.

As of Saturday, 91.2% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 67% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 56% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 92,86,86,390 first doses, 68,23,24,226 second doses, and 76,57,932 booster doses have been administered across India.

Gujarat continues to report above 20,000 cases and over a dozen deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, it reported 23,150 new Covid-19 infections and 15 deaths, increasing the active cases to 129875 out of which 244 patients are on ventilator support.

Out of 15 deaths, 5 deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, which is also reporting nearly one third of the total cases and deaths since the beginning of the third wave.

In Assam, 5,580 new cases were detected on Saturday out of 45,900 people tested. The positivity rate is 12.16%, up from 12.13% on January 21. Kamrup (Metro) district mostly comprising Guwahati recorded the highest caseload of 1,172. 13 new deaths were also recorded. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the State since January 1, 2022 stands at 124. The State’s recovery rate is 91.99%, down from 92.31% on January 21.

Telangana logged 4393 new SARS-CoV2 cases by 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health. The state tested 1,16,224 samples and results of 9,537 samples are awaited. The total number of cases under treatment and isolation has surged to 31,199. Two persons succumbed to the disease taking the total toll to 4071 from the beginning of the pandemic three years back. 2,319 new recoveries were also registered in the State on Saturday.