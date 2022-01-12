India reports 2.41 lakh new cases, 372 deaths on January 12, 2022

Chennai/Thiruvananthapuram

165% rise in infections compared with a week ago; Maharashtra reports over 46,000 new cases; sharp rise witnessed in Gujarat

India recorded 2,41,003 new COVID-19 cases on January 12, the highest single-day increase in the ongoing wave. The infections increased by more than 165% compared with the case count a week ago.

The increase in the number of tests conducted on January 11, the results for which were made available on January 12, may have played a part in the spike in infections. On January 11, 17,61,900 tests were conducted, a 25% increase from a week ago.

The number of active cases in the country crossed the 10.5-lakh mark, and the cumulative infections stood at 3.62 crore.

on January 12, 372 new fatalities were recorded, not wavering much from the average levels recorded in the past month.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on January 12. Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Jharkhand and Tripura had not released data for the day.

Active cases in Maharashtra crossed 2.4 lakh, after the State reported 46,723 new cases on January 12, the highest single-day jump in the past fortnight.

The State’s active case burden stood at 2,40,122 and the test positivity rate at 9.89%. A higher than usual fatality figure was reported on January 12, with 32 deaths pushing the cumulative death toll to 1,41,701.

40% rise in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 16,420 infections, a 40% increase from the previous day. The increase came after four consecutive days of decline recorded in the city. The city’s positivity rate also spiked to 24% from 18.7% the day before.

Pune district reported more than 7,000 new cases and Thane more than 3,900.

There was a sharp rise in cases in Gujarat, with 9,941 reported on January 12, the highest in the past five months. The active caseload climbed to 43,726, of which 51 patients are on ventilator support.

Assam recorded 3,274 new cases on January 12 after 49,915 samples were tested. The test positivity rate stood at 6.56%. Four new deaths were also reported on the day. The active case count stood at 11,792.

It was no different in Andhra Pradesh, where 3,205 fresh cases were reported in the 24 hours ending January 12 morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past six and a half months.

In the week ending on January 12, a total of 9,503 infections were reported, a 500% rise over the 1,527 infections reported in the previous week. The positivity rate stood at 7.64%. The active cases crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time in 101 days. It stood at 10,119. Visakhapatnam and Chittoor districts accounted for more than 40% of the active cases. The State has 203 patients in ICUs.

Kerala logged 12,742 new cases after 72,808 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The daily caseload has gone up by more than two fold in the past two days, and the case graph has been on a steady rise since January 3

Between January 5-11, new cases rose by 116%, in comparison to the previous week, while active cases went up by 63%. The active case pool added close to 10,000 new cases on a single day, taking the tally to 54,430 on January 12. Of these, 3,029 persons are being treated in hospitals across the State

21,000 in Karnataka

Karnataka on January 12 reported 21,390 new cases, with Bengaluru Urban alone reporting 15,617. The test positivity rate stood at 10.96%. The death toll stood at 38,389. There are 93,099 active cases in the State.

Telangana reported 2,319 new cases on January 12 after 90,000 samples were tested. The State also reported two deaths.

(With inputs from bureaus)