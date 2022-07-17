India

India reports 20,528 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths

People shop in a crowded market amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI New Delhi July 17, 2022 09:50 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 11:04 IST

With 20,528 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,37,50,599, while the active cases increased to 1,43,449, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on July 17.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,709 with 49 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 0.33% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47%, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,689 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

