India reports 188 new COVID-19 cases

December 28, 2022 10:20 am | Updated 10:20 am IST - New Delhi

Active Covid cases in country rise to 3,468

PTI

A passenger being tested at a random COVID testing facility at Delhi airport. | Photo Credit: PTI

India logged 188 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases increased to 3,468, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Also read: Mock drills across States check COVID-readiness

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,647).

The death toll stands at 5,30,696, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.14 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.18 per cent, the ministry said.

It said 1,34,995 tests for detection of Covid have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 47 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,43,483, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.07 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

