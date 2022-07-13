India reports 16,906 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

Active cases rise to 1,32,457.

India logged 16,906 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,36,69,850, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,519 with 45 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active Covid cases have increased to 1,32,457. They comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 1,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.68 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.26 per cent, according to the Health Ministry

More death cases in Kerala, Maharashtra

The 45 new fatalities include 17 from Kerala, 13 from Maharashtra, five from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,25,519 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,991 from Maharashtra, 70,170 from Kerala, 40,125 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,285 from Delhi, 23,548 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,251 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Health Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.