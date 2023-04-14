HamberMenu
India reports 11,109 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01% while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29%

April 14, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
File photo of health workers wearing personal protective equipment to take part in a mock drill to check preparations of COVID-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in Srinagar on April 10, 2023.

File photo of health workers wearing personal protective equipment to take part in a mock drill to check preparations of COVID-19 facilities at JLNM hospital in Srinagar on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

India recorded 11,109 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, a sharp jump from yesterday when 7,830 cases were reported, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on April 14.

The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11% of the total cases, added the Union Health Ministry.

The country witnessed 6,456 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 4,42,16,583.

The daily positivity rate stood at 5.01% while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.29%. The recovery rate currently stood at 98.70%.

With 467 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 crore total vaccine doses (95.21 crore second dose and 22.87 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

92.37 crore total tests conducted so far; with 2,21,725 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total tests so far rose to 92.37 crores.

On Thursday, India recorded 10,158 new COVID-19 cases, 30% more than Wednesday.

Amid the recent upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.

