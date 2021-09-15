India reported 11.8% rise in cyber crime in 2020; 578 incidents of 'fake news on social media': Data

New Delhi:

In terms of motive, the maximum 60.2% cyber crimes lodged in 2020 were done for fraud, the NCRB, stated

India recorded 50,035 cases of cyber crime in 2020, with a 11.8% surge in such offences over the previous year, as 578 incidents of "fake news on social media" were also reported, official data showed on September 15.

The rate of cyber crime (incidents per lakh population) also increased from 3.3% in 2019 to 3.7% in 2020 in the country, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2019, the country recorded 44,735 cases of cyber crime, while the figures stood at 27,248 in 2018, the data from corresponding years showed.

The year saw 4,047 cases of online banking fraud, 1,093 OTP frauds and 1,194 credit/debit card fraud, while 2,160 cases related to ATM were reported in 2020, the NCRB figures showed.

There were also 578 cases of fake news on social media, 972 related to cyber stalking or bullying of women and children, 149 incidents of fake profile and 98 of data theft, it added.

In terms of motive, the maximum 60.2% cyber crimes lodged in 2020 were done for fraud (30,142 out of 50,035 cases), the NCRB, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated.

It was followed by sexual exploitation with 6.6% (3,293 cases) and extortion 4.9% (2,440 cases), the data showed.

Among States, the maximum 11,097 cyber crime cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh followed by Karnataka (10,741), Maharashtra (5,496), Telangana (5,024) and Assam (3,530), it showed.

However, the crime rate was highest in Karnataka with 16.2 % followed by Telangana (13.4%), Assam (10.1%), Uttar Pradesh (4.8%) and Maharashtra (4.4%), the data showed.

National capital Delhi recorded 168 such cases during the year with a crime rate of 0.8%, according to the NCRB, which is responsible for collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.