India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

May 20, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Attari (Amritsar)

All of the prisoners crossed over to Pakistan after they were issued 'Emergency Travel Certificates' by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi

PTI

22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border, on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Government has repatriated 22 Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border, officials said.

They were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the border's Joint Check Post (JCP) by Border Security Force personnel on Friday, they said.

All of them crossed over to Pakistan after they were issued 'Emergency Travel Certificates' by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi since none of them had any kind of travel documents at the time of arrest, the officials said.

Of the 22 prisoners, nine were fishermen brought here from the Kutch prison in Gujarat, 10 from the Amritsar Central Jail and three from other prisons, they said, adding that the fishermen had been nabbed by the Indian Navy.

