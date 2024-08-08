India reminds Bangladesh caretaker government of responsibility to protect minorities, restore law and order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Mohammed Yunus, who took charge as head of Bangladesh’s interim government on Thursday (August 8, 2024), to ensure the “safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities” in the country.

Mr. Modi’s message, conveying his good wishes, was sent soon after Dr. Yunus took his oath of office in Dhaka, which has faced a governance vacuum since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country in a dramatic turn of events on Sunday (August 4, 2024).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in touch with the post-Hasina administration to ensure safety for the remaining officials in Indian missions as well as Indian citizens who are scattered across Bangladesh, a Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

‘Protect all citizens’

“My best wishes to Professsor Mohammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” the Prime Minister said, in his message to Dr. Yunus.

Expressing cautious optimism about the newly-appointed government led by Dr. Yunus, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the wishes of the people of Bangladesh were paramount. Taking note of attacks against minority communities, Mr. Jaiswal reminded Dhaka that it is the task of “every government” to protect all its citizens.

“India has taken note of the steps by various groups in Bangladesh for protection of minorities in Bangladesh but remains deeply concerned about the situation. Every government is responsible for the well being of its citizens,” Mr. Jaiswal.

Evacuating Indians

Concerns about attacks against workers of the Awami League, led by the deposed Bangladeshi PM, as well as against various minority communities were raised at the MEA’s media interaction, which also dealt with the lack of security for the Indian High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions that are now left with a skeletal staff after all ‘non-essential staff’ were evacuated by a commercial flight on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

The High Commission of India in Dhaka has been operating emergency helpline services to evacuate Indian nationals who want to leave in view of the unstable situation, including some Indians working on various projects. Sources said that it was necessary to evacuate some Indian personnel across the land border as “some of these situations were life threatening”. Some of those evacuated were working with IRCON Khulna, L&T, RITES, Tata Projects, Afcons, and Transrail Sirajganj.

Mr. Jaiswal also confirmed that the High Commission’s visa services have been suspended in view of the prevailing situation, and expressed the hope that the newly-appointed government would act soon to contain the law-and-order situation in Bangladesh.

Hasina’s asylum plans

The evacuation of Ms. Hasina, who was flown from Dhaka to the Hindon airbase near Delhi three days ago, is expected to become an issue with the new government. Ms. Hasina had lodged several cases against Dr. Yunus that were ultimately quashed.

The Hindu had earlier reported that Ms. Hasina had been trying to obtain asylum in the United Kingdom, even as speculation continued about the duration of her stay in India. Mr. Jaiswal declined to comment about how many days Ms. Hasina would spend in the country, maintaining that “it is for her to take things forward.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier informed both the houses of the Parliament that Ms. Hasina had requested “approval to come for the moment to India.” Mr. Jaishankar spoke with his UK counterpart David Lammy on Thursday (August 8, 2024), when he discussed the tense situation emerging between Iran and Israel as well as the political instability in Bangladesh. Authorities declined to comment on whether the issue of granting political asylum to Ms. Hasina featured in the telephone conversation.

Unable to meet daughter

Ms. Hasina’s daughter Saima Wazed — who is the Delhi-based regional director of the World Health Organisation for southeast Asia — said that she was “heartbroken” with the developments back home, and because she could not meet her mother. Indicating that any meeting would be detrimental to her mother’s security, she said, “I don’t want to compromise her whereabouts in any way.”

India remained cautious about the swearing-in of the new interim government,but Mr. Jaiswal indicated that officials of the Indian High Commission were expected to be among the foreign diplomats witnessing the event.

