India remembers Queen Elizabeth II’s visits

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, being received by the President, Zail Singh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi airport on their arrival on November 17, 1983. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India’s Independence from colonial rule in 1952 and admired the “richness and diversity” of India where she made three State Visits over the course of her reign – in 1961, 1983 and 1997.