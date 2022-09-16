  • The Package

India remembers Queen Elizabeth II’s visits

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, being received by the President, Zail Singh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi airport on their arrival on November 17, 1983.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, being received by the President, Zail Singh and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Delhi airport on their arrival on November 17, 1983. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, was the first British monarch to accede to the throne after India’s Independence from colonial rule in 1952 and admired the “richness and diversity” of India where she made three State Visits over the course of her reign – in 1961, 1983 and 1997.

Memories History & Culture India’s erstwhile royal families on hosting Queen Elizabeth II during her first trip to India Priyamvada Singh
Memories History & Culture Freezing a rare moment: When Queen Elizabeth II sat for a photo with Sir Vizzy and family of Vizianagaram Vidya Gajapathi Raju Singh
Karnataka Legislature pays tributes to Katti, Queen Elizabeth, Shimoga Subbanna Special Correspondent
On the sets of the film Marudanayagam, its director-actor Kamal Haasan (left) explains a point to Queen Elizabeth. Also seen are (from right): Om Puri, Naaser, costume designer and Kamal Haasan's wife Sarika and art director Sabu Cyril at the M.G.R. Film City in Madras on October 16, 1997. (Published in The Hindu on October 17, 1997 and Published in Front Line on November 01, 1997) PHOTO: THE HINDU ARCHIVES
World Watch | When the Queen visited Madras
Students paint a tribute to Queen Elizabeth in Mumbai.
Society Nostalgia as currency: is Kolkata cashing in on Raj memories?
U.K.’s Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum, in Secunderabad, on September 11, 2022. The Queen had visited the Church on November 20, 1983 to celebrate her 36th wedding anniversary. Photo: Special Arrangement
Telangana U.K. Diplomat pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Secunderabad’s Holy Trinity Church she visited in 1983
Queen Elizabeth II planted a Christmas tree in Lalbagh during her visit to Bengaluru in 1961.
Bengaluru Lalbagh’s Christmas tree planted by Elizabeth II in the spotlight 
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Kochi in 1997. During her stay, she visited the Jewish Street and Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry.
Kerala A royal visit and some fond memories
Queen Elizabeth II cutting a cake on the first birthday of her son Prince Andrew at the reception given to her at Rajaji Hall in Madras on February 19, 1961.
Tamil Nadu When Kamaraj ordered cake for the prince
Queen Elizabeth II shaking hands with the then Madras Chief Minister K. Kamaraj at a dinner hosted in her honour the Raj Bhavan by the then Governor Bishnuram Medhi on February 19, 1961.
Chennai Madras gave a reception fit for a Queen in 1961 
Queen Elizabeth 11 at Hotel Taj Malabar on her visit to Kochi in 1997. To her right is former Governor of Kerala Sukhdev Singh Kang.
Kochi Queen Elizabeth’s short and sweet visit to Kochi in 1997
Queen Elizabeth II being greeted by the father of Kaushik Basu, former chief economist of the World Bank, during her visit to Kolkata in 1961.
Kolkata Kolkata remembers Queen Elizabeth for her grace and dignity
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoles Queen Elizabeth II’s demise
Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to the Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum in Secunderabad on November 20, 1983 to attend a special Sunday service. The day was also her 36th wedding anniversary. Photo: CSI Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum
Telangana When Queen Elizabeth II visited Bolarum’s Holy Trinity Church on her 36th wedding anniversary
India In pictures | Queen Elizabeth II’s visits to India
Queen Elizabeth II addressing a public meeting at Delhi. Also seen are Duke of Edinburgh, Prime Minster Jawaharlal Nehru on the Dais.
India Queen Elizabeth II cherished ‘warmth and hospitality’ of India visits
