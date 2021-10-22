India remains steadfast partner in global efforts to combat Covid: PM Modi

New Delhi

22 October 2021 17:44 IST

Wishes continued to pour in for India from various heads of state and government a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked a host of world leaders for their wishes to India on crossing the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone and underlined that the country remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting the Covid pandemic.

“Congratulations to my friend @narendramodi and his government for administering 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A huge achievement,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Twitter.

“India and Australia are working side by side in the Quad grouping to expand vaccine access across the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Responding to Morrison, Modi tweeted, “Thank you, my friend @ScottMorrisonMP for your wishes on India achieving #VaccineCentury. And, congratulations to you for achieving high vaccination target in Australia.”

Mauritian Premier Pravind Jugnauth also congratulated India and Prime Minister Modi on attaining the 1-billion vaccination mark, saying that his country commends India’s leadership in pandemic response efforts.

“Thank you for choosing Mauritius as one of the first recipients under the Vaccine Maitri Programme,” he said.

In response, Modi tweeted, “Thank you PM @JugnauthKumar for your kind words. Our two countries are making rapid strides in our respective vaccination programme and fight against COVID-19.”

Modi also expressed confidence that the close partnership between the two countries will continue to grow.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said that taking “281 days to get 1 billion vaccinated” is indeed spectacular.

“Congratulations to the people of India and Prime Minister @narendramodi for this outstanding achievement..This only gives hope that we can get the world vaccinated,” he said.

“Thank You Mr. @abdulla_shahid for your warm words of encouragement. You can always count on India’s support for your #PresidencyofHope in tackling this pandemic. India stands together with the UN in achieving vaccine equity and ensuring vaccine accessibility,” Modi said.

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris congratulated India on the major achievement of administering 100 crore vaccination doses and said that it is a “significant landmark”.

“Thank you @pmharriskn for your kind words. We continue to remain committed in our fight against COVID-19,” Modi said.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulated Modi for leading India into a massive vaccination campaign and successfully administering over 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Together, we must work closely in our fight against the global pandemic,” he said on Twitter.

Responding to Skerrit, Modi said, “Thank you @SkerritR for your kind words. Agree with you that we must work together in our collective fight against the pandemic.”

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people for achieving the vaccination landmark, saying Mongolia is proud of its strategic partner India.

“Thank you President @UKhurelsukh for the thoughtful wishes on #VaccineCentury. We are committed to intensifying ‘Strategic Partnership’ with Mongolia,” Modi said.

Co-founder of Microsoft Corp. Bill Gates also hailed India for the feat, saying that it was a testament to the country’s innovation, ability to manufacture at scale, and the efforts of millions of health workers backed by CoWIN.

In response, Modi tweeted, “Thank You @BillGates for your appreciation of the efforts of Indian scientists, health workers and innovators in achieving the 1 billion vaccine milestone.”

“India remains a steadfast partner in global efforts towards fighting this pandemic,” the prime minister said.