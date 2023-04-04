ADVERTISEMENT

India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

April 04, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

PTI

Arindam Bagchi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India on April 4 outrightly rejected China's renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that the State is an integral and inalienable part of India. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said attempts to assign "invented names" will not alter this reality.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," Mr. Bagchi said. "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," he said.

China issues ‘official’ names for 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh

His comments came in response to media queries regarding the renaming of certain places in Arunachal Pradesh by China. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on April 2 released standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet".

