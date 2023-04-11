ADVERTISEMENT

India rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

April 11, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said China objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspecting Border Outpost of ITBP and taking stock of the ITBP’s preparedness, on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on April 11 firmly rejected China's objection to Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the State "was, is and will" always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the reality.

"We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese official spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India," Mr. Bagchi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality," he said.

Also read | Invented names will not alter reality in Arunachal Pradesh: India

Mr. Bagchi was responding to media queries on the Chinese reaction.

On Monday, a spokesperson of Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that the visit “violated China’s sovereignty”.

“Zangnan is China’s territory. Indian officials’ activities in this area violate China’s sovereignty and territorial sovereignty and not conducive to peace and tranquillity in the border regions. We firmly oppose it,” said spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Wang Wenbin.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is behind China’s renaming spree?

Today, after meeting the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others at Kibithoo, the village located along the border with China, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Narendra Modi government is committed to the security and development of border areas”

His remarks came a day after he had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India's territorial integrity and encroach even an "inch of our land." He said said the era when anyone could encroach the borderlands of India was over.

Mr. Shah said India’s borders were secure and could not be violated, even in terms of land measuring “the tip of the needle”.

The Home Minister’s visit came one week after Beijing said it would “rename” 11 places in the northeastern State, in an attempt to lay claim to the entire State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US