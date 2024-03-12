India rejects China’s comments on PM Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh

March 12, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Rejecting China’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Ministry of External Affairs on March 12 said the country “doesn’t stand to reason”, as Arunachal is integral part of India.

“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India’s developmental projects does not stand to reason.

“Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions,” the MEA said in a statement.

Our response to media queries regarding the comments by China MFA Spokesperson on the visit of Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh:https://t.co/svTZstfTq8pic.twitter.com/8VqYC4m0T1 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 12, 2024

China on March 11 said it “strongly deplores” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh and has raised concerns with India, a sharp statement that is expected to be rebutted by New Delhi.

The Chinese response was to a question from state media about the visit on March 9 by Mr. Modi, where he inaugurated a number of development projects, including the Sela Tunnel, an all-weather strategic link for Tawang and Kameng districts near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).