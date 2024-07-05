GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India registered highest ever growth in value of defence production in 2023-24: Rajnath Singh

He also said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub

Published - July 05, 2024 11:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 5 said the country has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24, and that the Make in India programme is crossing new milestones.

He also said that the government is committed to creating a more conducive regime for developing India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub.

Defence Ministry signs 350th contract under iDEX for miniaturised satellite

"The Make in India programme is crossing new milestones, year after year, under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi," he said.

"India has registered the highest ever growth in the value of defence production in 2023-24. The value of production has reached to ₹1,26,887 crore in 2023-24 which is 16.8% higher than the value of production of previous financial year," he wrote on X.

In his post, he extended congratulations to the Indian industry, including Defence public sector undertakings and other public sector undertakings manufacturing defence items, and the private industry.

