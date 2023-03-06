India reducing dependence on foreign countries in healthcare: PM Modi in post-Budget webinar

March 06, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6 addressing a post-Budget webinar on health and medical research said India is consistently trying to ensure minimal dependence on foreign countries in healthcare.

He said healthcare should be viewed in the paradigm of pre and post-COVID era.

“The cashless health insurance scheme [Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana] has led to healthcare savings of nearly ₹80,000 crore for patients. Additionally, savings of ₹20,000 crore have been achieved through buying of generic medicines by patients from Jan Aushadhi Kendras,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure (PM-ABHIM) scheme aims to bring health infrastructure closer to the grassroots. “Upto 260 new medical colleges have been opened in the last few years. Seats for MBBS and PG have doubled since 2014. We are focussing on developing nursing medical colleges, up to 357 of these will be developed in vicinity of medical colleges,” Mr. Modi said.

“E-sanjeevani teleconsultations have been remotely availed by ten crore patients to date. Pharma and medical devices sector in the last few years have seen the introduction of production-linked incentives which have seen investment of ₹30,000 crore by pharma companies for developing manufacturing capabilities.

“Liasioning with private sector and academia in pharma industry can lead to growth of the industry from ₹4 lakh crore to upto ₹10 lakh crore,” he added.

Stressing evidence-based medicine, especially for Ayurveda, Mr. Modi said, “Evidence is very crucial for Ayurveda research.”

(With PTI inputs)