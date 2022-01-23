India records over 3.05 lakh new COVID-19 cases on January 23, 2022

18% increase from last week; total number of infections reaches 3.92 crore.

The country recorded 3,05,220 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a 18% increase compared to a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.92 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 21.9 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Sunday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Karnataka recorded 50,210 infections on Sunday, followed by Kerala (45,449) and Maharashtra (40,805)

On Sunday, 430 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,89,473.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 77 fatalities (39 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (44) and Tamil Nadu recorded 40 deaths.

On Saturday, 18.75 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Sunday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 16.2%.

As of Sunday, 91.3% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 67.2% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 56.6% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 92,99,71,622 first doses, 68,44,36,700 second doses, and 78,02,602 booster doses have been administered across India.

Telangana recorded 3,603 positive cases and one death on Sunday. The number of tests conducted stood at 93,397.

Andhra Pradesh reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 14,440 fresh cases of infection in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past 241 days (since May, 28).

At 30,95%, the daily test positivity rate of the 46,650 samples tested in the past day was the highest ever reported in the state.

The cumulative tally increased to 21,80,634 and the toll reached 14,542. The active cases increased t0 83,610 and the number of recoveries also increased to 20,82,482 including the 3,969 recoveries in the past day. The recovery rate further came down to 95.50%.

East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts reported one death each in the past day.

Visakhapatnam has again reported over two thousand fresh cases at 2,258. It was followed by Anantapur (1,534), Guntur (1,458), Prakasam (1,399), Kurnool (1,238), Chittoor (1,198), Nellore (1,103), East Godavari (1,012), Srikakulam (921), Kadapa (788), Vizianagaram (614), West Godavari (613) and Krishna (304).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (3,01,755), Chittoor (2,66,149), Guntur (1,88,454), West Godavari (1,83,361), Visakhapatnam (1,77,591), Anantapur (1,66,657), Nellore (1,54,401), Prakasam (1,45,047), Kurnool (1,30,205), Srikakulam (1,29,984), Krishna (1,24,784),Kadapa (1,20,995) and Vizianagaram (88,356).