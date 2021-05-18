India records highest single-day spike of fatalities since beginning of pandemic

Average daily test positivity rate continues to decline

India recorded 2,62,829 new cases and 3,841 new deaths as at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday. The country has so far reported 2,54,90,929 cases and 2,82,592 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 33,059 infections, followed by Kerala (31,337) and Karnataka (30,309). Maharashtra recorded 679 new casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (525) and Tamil Nadu (364).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Lakshadweep. The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

On Monday, India recorded 4,334 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike of fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. With this, India surpassed Brazil’s tally of highest COVID-19-related deaths in a single day (4,249). Only the U.S. (4,475) has recorded more deaths in one day than India.

Around 18.69 lakh samples were tested on Monday (the results for which were made available on Tuesday), which is around 2.96 lakh more tests than those conducted on Sunday. The average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and came down to 17.6% as on May 17.

Around 15.1 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Tuesday, which is 8.19 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 9.3 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago. As on May 17, the average daily vaccination rate was 16.77 lakh which is significantly lesser than the average daily doses given as on April 17 which was 30.03 lakh.