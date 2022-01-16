India records a 40% spike in COVID-19 infections over a week

CHENNAI/Thiruvananthapuram

16 January 2022 11:01 IST

2.55 lakh new cases in 24 hours; Maharashtra, Karnataka register most cases

On January 16, India recorded 2,55,025 new COVID-19 cases, a 40% increase from a week ago. The total number of infections has reached 3.72 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 16.2 lakh mark.

Maharashtra recorded 41,327 cases on January 16, the most for any State, followed by Karnataka (34,047) and Tamil Nadu (23,975).

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on January 16. However, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Tripura and Ladakh had not yet released data for the day.

Vaccination anniversary

January 16 marked the completion of one year since India started its vaccination campaign. As of January 16, 89.4% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 64.4% have received both doses.

However, Punjab, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland lag behind with less than 50% of the eligible population covered with both doses. On the other hand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Sikkim, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and Himachal Pradesh have crossed the 80% mark.

The vaccination for the 15-17 age group, which commenced on January 3, is proceeding briskly. As of Sunday, 46.5% of the population in this cohort have received their first dose.

As of January 16, 91 crore first doses, 65 crore second doses, and 43 lakh booster doses have been administered across India.

No spike in deaths

On January 16, 380 deaths were recorded in India, slightly higher than the average levels recorded in the past 10 days. However, the spike was due to the addition of 150 previously unrecorded fatalities in Kerala as a part of the reconciliation process.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 158 fatalities, followed by West Bengal (36) and Maharashtra (29).

On January 15, 16,65,404 tests were conducted for which the results were made available on January 16.

Karnataka on January 16 reported 34,047 new cases, with 1,74,470 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 19.29%. Currently, there are 1.9 lakh active cases across the State. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 21,071 infections.

The State reported 13 deaths on January 16, five of them from Bangalore Urban. Cumulatively, 38,431 persons have succumbed to the virus in Karnataka.

Telangana recorded 2,047 new cases and three deaths on January 16. The infections showed a slight increase from the 1,963 cases reported on January 15.

Andhra Pradesh reported 4,570 new cases and one death in the 24 hours ending January 16 morning. The test positivity rate stood at 15.2%, the highest in the past 231 days. The number of active cases rose to 26,770. Testing has been on a declining trend in the State for the past four days.

The samples tested showed a dip from 47,000 to 30,000 during this period.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued its exponential rise, with 18,123 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. In the period, 59,314 samples were tested.

The State’s active case pool has crossed the 1 lakh mark and now has 1,03,864 patients. Of this, 4,419 patients are being treated in hospitals.

ICUs in both public and private sector hospitals have 644 patients, while 181 are on ventilator support. During January 9-15, new cases increased by 174%, while active cases increased by 144% compared to the previous week. Hospitalisations increased by 31% and ICU occupancy by 14% in the same period.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 50,832, with the State adding 8 recent deaths and 150 deaths as part of death reconciliation, to the official list of COVID deaths on January 16.

(with bureau inputs)