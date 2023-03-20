HamberMenu
India records 918 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86%

March 20, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of an RT-PCR test taking place.

Representational file image of an RT-PCR test taking place. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India saw a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 6,350, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 20. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities — two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86%. The infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8%, according to the Health Ministry website.

A total of 92.03 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far with 44,225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,182, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry, 220.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

