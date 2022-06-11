India records 8,329 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.92 crore. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

June 11, 2022 20:18 IST

The number of active cases is 40,370, Health Ministry data shows

A single-day rise of over 8,000 fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded in the country after 103 days, pushing India's total infection tally since the onset of the pandemic to 4,32,13,435. According to Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, the number of active cases is 40,370.

A total of 8,329 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the total death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757, with 10 fresh fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The fatalities recorded include five from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The active cases now comprise 0.09% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.69%, the Ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The daily test positivity rate is 2.41% and the weekly test positivity rate is 1.75%, according to the Health Ministry.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,48,308, while the case fatality rate is 1.21%.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 194.92 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23, 2021.