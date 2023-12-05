HamberMenu
India records 83 new Covid cases

December 05, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

India has logged 83 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have been recorded at 512, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on December 5.

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,301, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,02,321).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,508 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%, it said.

According to the ministry, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far. 

