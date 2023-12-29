GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India records 797 new COVID-19 cases

Five new fatalities due to Covid, two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

December 29, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country. 

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.  | Photo Credit: V. Raju

India has logged 797 new cases of COVID-19, the highest in 225 days, while the number of active cases of the infection have been recorded at 4,091, the health ministry said on Friday.

Five new fatalities due to Covid, two from Kerala and one each from Maharashtra, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

The country had recorded 865 new cases on May 19.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but the cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Related Topics

India / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.