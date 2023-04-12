ADVERTISEMENT

India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months

April 12, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - New Delhi

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore

PTI

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in cases, in Gurugram on April 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days, and the count of active cases in the country has increased to 40,215, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on April 12, 2023.

The death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,016 with 16 new fatalities being reported— two each in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, and five reconciled by Kerala— the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The tally of Covid cases in the country was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,76,002), it showed.

The country had recorded a single-day jump of 7,946 COVID-19 cases on September 1 last year.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.09% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.72%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,04,771, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%, the data showed.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

