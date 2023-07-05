ADVERTISEMENT

India records 56 new COVID-19 infections

July 05, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The number of active cases across India now stands at 1,453.

PTI

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India has recorded a single-day rise of 56 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases now stands at 1,453, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on July 5.

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll due to the disease has increased to 5,31,910 with two fatalities being recorded - one in Maharashtra and another reconciled by Kerala.

The tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,407).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,61,044, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

Also Read: India-made mRNA vaccine priced at ₹2,292, will be available as a booster dose

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US